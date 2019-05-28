Edmonton Oilers hire Dave Tippett as new head coach

The Edmonton Oilers have hired Dave Tippett to be their head coach. An announcement will be made Tuesday during a news conference at Rogers Place, according to reports.
Tippett has been a head coach in the National Hockey League for 17 years, and won the Jack Adams Award in 2010 with the Phoenix Coyotes.
Teams coached by him in Dallas and Arizona had 97 or more points during the regular season eight times and won 50 games or more on three occasions. He most recently coached the Coyotes and was fired following the 2016-17 season. It was the fifth consecutive year Arizona failed to reach the playoffs.
His hiring is the first major one made by Ken Holland as Oilers general manager. He took the job in Edmonton on May 7 after spending 22 years in the same role with the Detroit Red Wings. Holland stepped aside so the position could be given to Steve Yzerman, but quickly decided that he still wanted an executive role in the NHL.
It had been thought for several weeks that Tippett was the leading candidate for the job left vacant when Ken Hitchcock was not kept on at the end of the 2018-19 season. Hitchcock filled the role on an interim basis after Todd McLellan was fired in November.
Tippett was working for Seattle’s expansion team as an adviser when he reached an agreement with Edmonton on a multiyear contract. Terms have not been announced but are thought to be in the range of $4-million a year.
Tippett, who is 57 and from Saskatchewan, will have the privilege of working in Edmonton with one of the game’s top players in Connor McDavid. The Oilers are also blessed to have a 50-goal-scorer in Leon Draisaitl and top young defencemen in Oscar Klefbom and Darnell Nurse.
The team has stumbled badly in each of the last two seasons after losing in the second round of the playoffs in 2017 to the Anaheim Ducks. They have missed the post-season in 12 of the last 13 years.
McDavid finished second in the NHL in scoring with a career-high 116 points but expressed frustration with the organization’s instability and lack of success when the Oilers were eliminated from playoff contention in the last week of the season. The 22-year-old captain suffered a leg injury in the final game and has undergone rehabilitation to strengthen it.
Holland was under pressure to hire a head coach because the league’s entry draft is only three weeks away. Edmonton has the eighth selection in the first round on June 21.
Last week the club fired Duane Sutter as head of pro-scouting. Craig MacTavish also left a front-office position to become head coach of the KHL’s Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.
Tippett is a former left wing who played for four NHL teams. He served as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings for three years before being named head coach of the Stars in 2002. The Stars won the Pacific Division in his first year and made the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. He was fired after Dallas failed to advance to the post-season in 2009.
He became the coach in Phoenix weeks before the start of the next season when Wayne Gretzky resigned. The team overcame off-ice troubles to win a club-record 50 games. He was the Coyotes head coach in 2012 when they made a long run before losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference finals.
The Oilers have a lot of questions as they head into next season. They need to build a better lineup around McDavid but have little manoeuvrability under the salary cap. They are plagued by questionable long-term contracts handed out by since-deposed general manager Peter Chiarelli.
Among others, the Oilers still owe the struggling Milan Lucic $6-million a season for the next four years, defenceman Andrej Sekera $5.5-million for each of the next two and goalie Mikko Koskinen $4.5-million for three. Koskinen had limited NHL experience in February when Chiarelli extended his contract through the 2021-22 season.
Tippett will be Edmonton’s eighth head coach over the last decade.