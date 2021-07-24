Edmonton Oilers’ Mike Smith signs two-year, US$4.4-million extension as goalie

Goalie Mike Smith is staying in Edmonton after signing a two-year extension with the Oilers.

The team officially announced the deal Saturday, saying in a statement that Smith’s contract has an annual average value of US$2.2 million.

Smith, 39, was crucial to the Oilers success last season, posting a 21-6-2 regular-season record with a .923 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average.

He joined Edmonton as a free agent in July 2019 and signed a single-season, US$2-million contract with the club in October.

Smith has played 642 regular-season NHL games for the Stars, Lightning, Coyotes, Flames and Oilers, and boasts a 283-254-76 career record.

The native of Kingston, Ont., was originally picked by Dallas in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2001 NHL entry draft.