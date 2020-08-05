 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 raffle sells out with record-setting $5.7-million pot

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Josh Archibald (15), Connor McDavid (97) and Ethan Bear (74) celebrate a goal during first period NHL Stanley Cup qualifying round action against the Chicago Blackhawks, in Edmonton, on Aug. 3, 2020.

CODIE MCLACHLAN/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 raffle has hit another record and had to close early after it reached the server provider’s maximum allowable tickets sales.

The Oilers Entertainment Group says the final estimated jackpot Wednesday is $5.4-million, with the lucky winner taking home $2.7-million.

The other half of the funds raised from the raffle will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Monday night’s raffle for Game 2 of the Oilers-Blackhawks series shamed the previous record for the largest sports raffle as the pot surpassed $3.2-million.

The previous record was held by Toronto Raptors fans when the 50/50 raffle reached $2-million during the 2019 NBA Finals, the year the team won the championship.

For Game 4, ticket sales are to open at 9 a.m. MT on Friday and Oilers Entertainment Group says its online 50/50 service provider is working to address the maximum ticket issue before that game.

“The passion and support for the 50/50 raffle has been exceptional and is yet another concrete example of Oilers fans’ commitment to their community,” the company said in a statement.

“You should expect improvements in the very immediate future as we chase yet another 50/50 record.”

