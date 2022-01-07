Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto was pulled from practice Friday after recording the positive test result for COVID-19.Jeff Roberson/AP

The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kailer Yamamoto in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol after the forward tested positive on a rapid test.

Yamamoto was pulled from the Oilers’ practice Friday after recording the positive result. Coach Dave Tippett said the team is awaiting further results to confirm the test.

Edmonton also has superstar captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan in protocol.

McDavid, Barrie and Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday provided they are asymptomatic and return a negative test.

The Oilers are next scheduled to play at home Monday against Ottawa.