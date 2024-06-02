Edmonton Oilers reach first Stanley Cup final in eighteen years with 2-1 victory over Dallas Stars

Open this photo in gallery: The Edmonton Oilers pose with the Campbell Conference Bowl after winning the Western Conference Championship at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, on June 2.Perry Nelson/Reuters

Eighteen years.

That is how long it has been since the Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup final. They are headed there now, however, after a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday at Rogers Place.

Edmonton eliminated the Central Division champions in six games and begin the best-of-seven final series in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday against the Florida Panthers.

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when the Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings. The Habs were the last Canadian club to reach the final – in 2021 – where they lost to Tampa Bay at the end of the pandemic-abbreviated season.

The Oilers have won it five times but not since 1990. The Panthers joined the league in 1993 and are still in search of their first Stanley Cup championship.

Oil Country went bonkers when Connor McDavid went forehand to backhand as he skated through traffic in front of the Stars net and flipped the puck past goalie Jake Oettinger a little more than four minutes into the contest. It was a remarkable highlight-reel goal for Edmonton’s captain, his fifth of the postseason and 30th point. It came on a power play with assists from Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard.

The Oilers took advantage of another Dallas penalty later in the period when Zach Hyman netted his league-best 14th goal of the playoffs. McDavid and Bouchard each were awarded assists.

McDavid’s goal came on Edmonton’s first shot of the evening and Hyman’s came on its third. So strong early in the series, Oettinger allowed nine goals over the last three games, all triumphs by the Oilers.

Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid celebrates his goal with teammate Zach Hyman.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

At the same time Stuart Skinner has been putting on a clinic in Edmonton’s crease. He allowed two or fewer goals in five of the series’ six games.

In his first eight appearances of this postseason he gave up more than two goals in six contests. With the victory on Sunday he became the seventh goalie in NHL history to win each of the first four or more potential series-clinching games of his career.

The Oilers were outshot 35-10 but won due to Skinner’s stellar play. He had 34 saves. Oettinger stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced.

The Oilers were last in the NHL standings a week into the season and 31st among 32 teams when they made a coaching change in November. They were still among the bottom three teams in the league in early December.

Edmonton last reached the Stanley Cup final in 2006 when it lost in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes. Although good in recent seasons, before that they had one stretch where they failed to qualify for the playoffs in 12 of 13 years.

“It’s a franchise that has gone through a lot of disappointment over the last few decades,” Darnell Nurse, the Edmonton defenceman, said early in the day. “It is cool for us to be at the point we are right now, but our focus always has been on our game.”

The Stars came into the game 6-2 as the visitor in the postseason. They trailed the Golden Knights 2-0 in the first round and then eliminated them in Game 7 in Las Vegas. In Round 2, they also won Game 7 on the road over the Avalanche.

“We all know the situation we are in,” Jason Robertson, a Stars forward, said. “It’s do or die. We are playing for our season right now.”

Dallas put heavy pressure on the Oilers throughout the contest. It finally broke through on a goal by Mason Marchment with 10:42 remaining.

Dallas led the series 2-1 but the Oilers won the final three contests by a combined 10-4. They expected the Stars to come out on flying on Sunday and they did. They outshot Edmonton 12-3 in the first and 21-8 over the first 40 minutes.

“Any time your season is on the line you find that extra level,” Hyman, the former Maple Leaf, said. “You just have to. You don’t have a choice. On the flip side, you need to find another level to a put a team away. The hardest thing to do is win the fourth one.”

They killed off two power plays in the first period and another in thew third – that’s 28 in a row since Game 3 of the second round – and put the Stars away.

“There is plenty of motivation,” McDavid said earlier. “Everyone knows what is at stake. We love playing in front of our fans and are excited for the opportunity to hopefully bring them a little joy.”

Edmonton advanced through the first round versus Los Angeles in five games, defeated Vancouver in seven in the second and Dallas in six. The Stars are a deep and veteran team and hoped to win the second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

“We are playing a really good team,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch warned in the morning. “If we relax at all we are going to be in trouble. We can be happy with the way we’ve performed in the last couple of games but having said that we just squeaked out a couple of wins.”

Mattias Ekholm, an Edmonton defenceman, has played in 105 playoff games.

“I feel like we have been building toward something,” Ekholm said. “We are not satisfied by what we have done so far. We know every game in the playoffs tends to get bigger the further you get along.

“It’s a stressful situation but you don’t get here too often. You have to enjoy it and go out and do your best.”

They did.

And they are finally in the final again.