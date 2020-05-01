 Skip to main content
Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Filip Berglund to entry-level contract

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal with the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, on Nov. 5, 2018, in Washington. The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Filip Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract.

Nick Wass/The Associated Press

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Filip Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract.

Berglund will be loaned to Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League for the 2020-21 season.

Berglund, 22, had 20 points (five goals, 15 assists), 16 penalty minutes and a plus-4 plus-minus rating in 52 games with his hometown club Skelleftea AIK, this past SHL season.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound blueliner has appeared in 200 career SHL games, registering 53 points (10 goals, 43 assists), 80 penalty minutes and a plus-20 rating. He has also has four assists in 31 playoff games.

Berglund was Edmonton’s third-round draft pick, 91st overall, at the 2016 NHL draft.

