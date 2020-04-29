Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Theodor Lennstrom to one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed unrestricted free agent defenceman Theodor Lennstrom to a one-year entry-level contract.
Lennstrom, 25, had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-9 plus-minus rating in 31 games last season with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. He added three goals as Frolunda captured the title in the Champions Hockey League European tournament.
The six-foot-one, 190-pound Stockholm native has appeared in 151 career SHL games, registering 59 points (11 goals, 38 assists), 70 penalty minutes and a plus-22 plus-minus rating.