Edmonton Oilers sign Draisaitl teammate Dominik Kahun

Edmonton, Ab.
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Dominik Kahun, who has experience playing alongside Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.

Kahun and the Oilers agreed to a one-year contract worth US$975,000.

The 25-year-old posted a combined 12 goals and 19 assists in 56 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres.

Kahun has appeared in 138 career NHL games over the last two seasons with those clubs and the Chicago Blackhawks.

The five-foot-11, 175-pound forward owns a career 25 goals and 43 assists, as well as a plus-18 plus-minus rating.

Kahun was born in Plana, Czech Republic, but is a German national.

He played alongside Hart-Trophy winner Draisaitl for Germany in the 2018 men’s world hockey championship, as well as the world junior men’s hockey championship in 2013 and 2014.

Kahun has compiled a career 39 goals and 71 assists in 157 games in the Deutschland Elite League (DEL).

