Edmonton Oilers sign forward Josh Archibald to one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract.
The 26-yea-old Archibald spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 68 games.
The five-foot-10, 176-pound forward has 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 121 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Arizona. He was part of the Penguins’ 2016-17 team that won a Stanley Cup.
Archibald, a native of Brainerd, Minn., was selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round, 174th overall, at the 2011 NHL draft.