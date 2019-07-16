 Skip to main content

Edmonton Oilers sign forward Josh Archibald to one-year contract

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
A trainer talks to Josh Archibald during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, on, March 23, 2019, in Newark, N.J.

Julio Cortez/The Associated Press

The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract.

The 26-yea-old Archibald spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 68 games.

The five-foot-10, 176-pound forward has 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 121 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Arizona. He was part of the Penguins’ 2016-17 team that won a Stanley Cup.

Archibald, a native of Brainerd, Minn., was selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round, 174th overall, at the 2011 NHL draft.

