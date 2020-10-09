 Skip to main content
Hockey

Edmonton Oilers sign veteran forward Kyle Turris to a two-year contract

The Canadian Press
Kyle Turris attempts to skate past Radek Faksa of the Dallas Stars during a game in Nashville on April 20, 2019.

Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Kyle Turris to a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old from New Westminster, B.C., became an unrestricted free agent Friday after three seasons with the Nashville Predators.

Turris and the Oilers agreed to a deal worth US$3.3 million for an average annual value of $1.65 million, according to CapFriendly.com.

Turris had nine goals and 22 assists in 62 games for the Predators last season.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound centre has compiled 165 goals and 251 assists in 726 career games with Nashville, Ottawa and Phoenix.

The Oilers also signed goaltender Anton Forsberg and forward Alan Quine to one-year contracts and inked forward Seth Griffith to a two-year, two-way deal.

Forsberg played three games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season and 27 in the American Hockey League.

Quine had one goal in nine games with the Calgary Flames last season, while also playing 38 games in the AHL.

