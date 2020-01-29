 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Edmonton Oilers, Zach Kassian agree to four-year contract extension

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Oilers forward Zach Kassian has signed a four-year extension worth an average of US$3.2 million annually.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Forward Zach Kassian has signed a four-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 29-year-old from Windsor, Ont., and the club agreed to a deal averaging US$3.20 million annually, according to multiple reports.

The announcement comes less than an hour before the Oilers and Calgary Flames are set to renew their rivalry in the Battle of Alberta. Kassian will also be playing for the first time since serving a two-game suspension for pummelling Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk.

Story continues below advertisement

Kassian was suspended for pounding on a turtling Tkachuk late in the second period during a tie game Jan. 11 at the Saddledome after Tkachuk drilled him into the boards, sending Kassian’s helmet flying.

The Oilers forward responded by grabbing Tkachuk by the scruff of his sweater and landing 10 punches while the Flames forward hid his face behind his gloves.

Kasisan was given a double minor for roughing. It was a costly penalty as the Flames scored on the ensuing power play and won 4-3.

After he was suspended, Kassian publicly warned Tkachuk that the issue wasn’t settled. “He messed with the wrong guy,” Kassian said on Jan. 14. “I don’t think 1/8 Tkachuk3/8 realizes that we’re in the same division and I have a great memory.”

The NHL’s chief disciplinarian George Parros is scheduled to be in Edmonton for the game.

Kassian is on pace for a career year in his fifth season with the Oilers. The 29-year-old has 13 goals and 28 points over 44 games this season – just two goals and one point shy of matching his career highs.

He was originally drafted No. 13 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2009 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Edmonton in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for goaltender Ben Scrivens back in 2015.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies