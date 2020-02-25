 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Edmonton’s Kailer Yamamoto listed as week-to-week with ankle injury

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto skates with the puck as Mike Matheson defends during a game on Feb. 15, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla.

Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

The team says Yamamoto is week to week.

Yamamoto was hurt Sunday night in a win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Story continues below advertisement

A first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Oilers in 2017, Yamamoto has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 21 games with Edmonton this season. He also has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 23 games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

The Oilers have recalled forward Markus Granlund from Bakersfield. Granlund has four points (three goals, one assist) in 32 games with Edmonton this season and 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 17 games with Bakersfield.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies