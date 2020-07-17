 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena damaged in storm but will be ready to host games, mayor says

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Damage to Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, is seen following flooding from a storm in Edmonton on Friday July 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

JASON FRANSON

Edmonton’s mayor says a preliminary assessment shows storm damage to Rogers Place is not structural and the arena will be able to hold upcoming National Hockey League games.

Don Iveson says photos of Thursday night’s flooding and damage to the arena’s roof are concerning.

“They have completed a preliminary assessment of the building and the damage is cosmetic and is to the roof’s surface, as opposed to any structural damage,” Iveson told a news conference Friday.

“It doesn’t look good but ... the building is sound and it will be possible to recover from this quickly.”

The four-year-old arena is part of a $613.7-million complex in Edmonton’s downtown.

Open this photo in gallery

People stand outside Rogers Place on July 17, 2020, the day after a storm struck Edmonton.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Oilers Entertainment Group, which leases the arena from the city, said in a statement that significant rain, mixed with hail, led to pressure on the arena’s storm drainage system. Water damage is restricted to Ford Hall and the mezzanine level corridor.

“There was also minor wind damage to the parapet flashing on the roof,” it said.

“Crews have begun work on the affected areas and we do not foresee any significant delays or barriers to either the Edmonton Oilers training camp or preparations and activities related to our hosting as the NHL hub city for the 2020 NHL playoffs.”

Edmonton and Toronto were chosen to be hub cities for the playoffs that were suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

Teams are to arrive in the cities in just over a week and games are to start Aug. 1.

