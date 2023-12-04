Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers celebrates his goal against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta during the second period at Canada Life Centre. The Jets won 2-1 on Dec. 4, 2023.Terrence Lee/Reuters

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 NHL victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit was brilliant in stopping 42 of 43 shots for Winnipeg (14-8-2) before 11,468 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Kyle Connor also had a goal and an assist for the Jets, while Mark Scheifele had a pair of helpers.

Martin Necas replied for Carolina.

Antti Raanta made 20 saves on 22 shots for Carolina (14-9-1).

It was the fourth of a four-game homestand for the Jets, who went 2-2.

Raanta stopped Connor on a clear breakaway with about seven minutes left in the game.

Carolina had pulled to within 2-1 with 51 seconds left in the second period. Necas got credit for the goal when Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo inadvertently knocked the puck into his own net. Defenceman Jalen Chatfield assisted.

Winnipeg increased the score to 2-0 about midway through the second period. Ehlers capped off a pretty passing play from Connor to Scheifele, then to Ehlers in front. Ehlers made no mistake.

Raanta robbed Winnipeg forward Gabe Vilardi, then stopped Scheifele on the rebound in the second minute of the second period.

After being outshot 12-0 through the first 16:32 of the game, the Jets opened the scoring with only their second shot on goal in the first period. Ehlers set Connor up alone in front of Raanta and he beat him cleanly at the 16:58 mark. Scheifele also assisted.

Brossoit looked sharp in the first period when he faced 15 shots, many of them dangerous, as the Hurricanes dominated the opening frame. He was forced to stop a point-blank shot from Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen in the first minute.

Notes

The Jets announced that they had signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension at a reported $4-million per annum before the game ... The Jets dressed seven defencemen, with Logan Stanley drawing in to replace forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby ... Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov sat out his second straight game with a lower-body injury ... Carolina forward Sebastian Aho had recorded at least a point in four straight games heading into Monday’s contest. He had also scored a goal in two straight outings ... Hurricanes veteran defenceman Brent Burns recorded his 600th NHL career assist in Carolina’s victory over Buffalo in their last outing.

Up next

Jets: Head to Colorado to play the Avalanche on Thursday.

Hurricanes: Travel to Edmonton to face the Oilers on Wednesday.