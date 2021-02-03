 Skip to main content
Ehlers goal stands up as winner for Jets in 3-2 win over Flames

The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo and goaltender Laurent Brossoit try to knock down the puck against the Calgary Flames at Bell MTS Place. The Jets beat the Flames 3-2 on Feb. 2, 2021.

James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the eventual game-winner for the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the visiting Calgary Flames.

Trevor Lewis and Derek Forbort also scored for Winnipeg (6-3-1). Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary (4-4-1).

Both clubs played their backup goalies Tuesday following Calgary’s 4-3 shootout win Monday.

Winnipeg’s Laurent Brossoit stopped 29-of-31 shots for his second win of the season, while Calgary counterpart David Rittich turned away 25-of-28 shots.

Thursday’s rematch in Winnipeg will be the third meeting in four days for the two clubs.

The Jets led by two goals after the first period for the second night in a row, but defended that lead which they hadn’t done the previous night.

After a scoreless second period, Tkachuk scored his second of the game at 10:53.

Tkachuk was denied by Brossoit on a breakaway. Johnny Gaudreau put the rebound off the crossbar and onto the Winnipeg goalie’s back for Tkachuk to sweep into the net.

A deft deflection by Ehlers at 13:32 of the first period gave the hosts a 3-1 edge heading into the second.

Ehlers bunted an airborne puck over Rittich on a Dylan DeMelo point shot for the Dane’s sixth goal of the season.

A three-goal burst in a 65-second span started with Lewis’s short-handed goal at 6:40, followed by Forbort scoring at 7:10 and Tkachuk at 7:45. Tkachuk tapped in Dillon Dube’s cross-ice pass.

Neal Pionk skated the puck zone to zone and dished to Forbort, who beat Rittich high glove side for the first goal of the season by a Jets defenceman.

Winnipeg’s Mason Appleton corralled a Flames giveaway on their own blueline, skated the puck down low and fed Lewis in the slot to beat Rittich’s glove.

The Flames are at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and face the Jets again Feb. 9 at home.

That will be the only time this season Winnipeg faces the same opponent four games in a row.

Notes

Gaudreau extended his point streak to nine straight games to open the season and is one assist away from a career 300 . . . Blake Wheeler moved into second all-time in franchise games played at 720, passing Toby Enstrom. Bryan Little (843) holds the record.

