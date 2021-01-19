 Skip to main content
Ehlers scores overtime winner as Jets rally for 4-3 win overSenators

OTTAWA
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Sami Niku and Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk fall to the ice during third period. The Jets beat the Sens 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 19, 2021.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets twice rallied from a two-goal deficit en route to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Ehlers scored at 2:20 of overtime, moments after Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit made a nice stop on Ottawa’s Drake Batherson in the extra period.

Josh Morrissey’s goal with 1:17 remaining in regulation forced overtime. It came with Brossoit on the bench for the extra attacker.

Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor had the other goals for Winnipeg (2-1-0), which was outshot 41-28 in the contest. The Jets were coming off a 3-1 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Josh Norris, Chris Tierney and Alex Galchenyuk scored for Ottawa (1-1-1).

It’s the first of three games in five days between the two clubs. They’ll square off again in the nation’s capital Thursday night before returning to Winnipeg on Saturday.

Winnipeg was minus forward Patrik Laine (upper-body injury) for a second straight game. He’s listed as day to day with this contest being the first of five for the Jets in the next seven nights.

Rookie forward Tim Stutzel, who’s dealing with a nagging minor injury, didn’t play for Ottawa. The third overall selection in the 2020 NHL draft, who has a goal through two games with the Senators, is also considered day to day.

Ottawa dominated the first period, outshooting Winnipeg 18-9, and was rewarded with the opening two goals of the contest.

Norris opened the scoring on the power play at 4:41 of the first. He registered his first NHL goal when he slid the puck in off the skate of Brossoit, who got the start after Connor Hellebuyck played Monday night.

Conner came close to putting Winnipeg on the scoresheet when he fired a shot off the goalpost on the power play. But Tierney put Ottawa ahead 2-0 with a deflection at 10:31 for his second goal of the season.

Lowry pulled Winnipeg to within 2-1 at 18:09. He deflected Neal Pionk’s shot from the point past Matt Murray -- making his third straight start in goal for Ottawa -- for his first of the year.

It was more of the same in the second as Ottawa outshot Winnipeg 14-8 in the period and went back ahead by two goals at 11:47 of the second on Galchenyuk’s power-play blast. It was his first of the season but Winnipeg countered with Connor’s goal with the man advantage at 16:12.

It was Connor’s third of the season. He’s scored in all three Jets games in 2021.

