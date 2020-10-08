 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Eight members of Sherbrooke Phoenix test positive for COVID-19 in second QMJHL team outbreak

Longueuil, Que.
The Associated Press
The Sherbrooke Phoenix said Thursday that eight members of the organization tested positive of COVID-19, a day after the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rival Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced 18 positive cases.

The Phoenix and the Armada played twice last weekend as the QMJHL opened its season.

All Phoenix team activities are suspended and players and staff will be in isolation for 14 days.

Ten QMJHL games were postponed Wednesday, including four involving Sherbrooke over the next two weeks.

The QMJHL also has had to react to an announcement prohibiting sports in COVID-19 hot zones in the Montreal and Quebec areas, affecting the Armada and Quebec Remparts.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major junior hockey leagues to have opened play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they hope to start in December.

QMJHL teams are playing solely within their divisions, with the six Maritime clubs remaining in the Atlantic bubble.

The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
