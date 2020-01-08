 Skip to main content

Hockey

Elias Lindholm leads Flames past Blackhawks 2-1

Jay Cohen
Chicago, Illinois
The Associated Press
The Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter (22) and the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm (28) battle for position in front of goaltender Cam Talbot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Chicago.

The Associated Press

Elias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Matthew Tkachuk had two assists for Calgary, which lost 5-3 to Chicago in their first meeting of the season on New Year’s Eve. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks lost key forward Dylan Strome to a right ankle injury early in the second period. They had won four of five during one of their best stretches of the season.

Dominik Kubalik scored his 13th goal for Chicago, and Corey Crawford stopped 26 shots.

The Flames had two 5-on-3 power plays totalling 2:22 and came up empty. Crawford denied Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan with a pair of terrific saves early in the third.

The Blackhawks replaced Crawford with an extra attacker with about two minutes left, but the Flames held on.

Tkachuk and Lindholm connected for both of Calgary’s goals in the second.

Lindholm tied it at 1 just 14 seconds into the period. Tkachuk found the 25-year-old forward in the slot, and he slid the puck between Crawford’s legs for his 17th of the season.

A turnover by Chicago star Patrick Kane led to the tiebreaking goal with 3:59 left. Tkachuk sent the puck over to Lindholm in the left circle and he converted a one-timer.

It was a nice turnaround for Calgary after Chicago controlled much of the action in the first. The Blackhawks outshot the Flames 14-6 in the period, taking on 1-0 lead on Kubalik’s deflection in front with 32 seconds left.

NOTES: Blackhawks G Robin Lehner missed his second straight game with a right knee injury, but he was on the ice for part of the morning skate. … Flames forward Zac Rinaldo and D Oliver Kylington returned to the lineup. D Michael Stone and forward Tobias Rieder were scratched. … Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said there is no reason to think forward Andrew Shaw (concussion) is done for the season. Shaw hasn’t played since Nov. 30. “It’s not really fair to speculate because nobody really knows,” Bowman said. “We just follow the doctor’s progression to play, and whenever that is, then we’ll welcome him back.” … Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander played after he was a healthy scratch the previous three games. Matthew Highmore came out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Blackhawks: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

