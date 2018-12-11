 Skip to main content

Hockey Ellis scores winning goal, Rinne makes 25 saves as Predators down Senators

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ellis scores winning goal, Rinne makes 25 saves as Predators down Senators

Jim Diamond
NASHVILLE
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators, in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 11, 2018.

Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

Ryan Ellis scored his first game-winning goal of the season, Pekka Rinne made 25 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Austin Watson and Craig Smith also scored for Nashville, which halted a two-game skid.

Zack Smith scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five.

Story continues below advertisement

Nashville improved its record against Eastern Conference opponents to 9-0-0 this season.

Zack Smith scored the first goal on the game’s first shot just 26 seconds into the opening period. Carrying the puck into the Nashville zone on the right side, Smith sent a backhand from the left faceoff dot by Rinne on the far side.

Watson tied it 1-all at 15:38 of the first.

From the left boards, Mattias Ekholm sent a shot toward the Ottawa net. In the low slot, Watson tipped the puck high to the glove side of Senators goaltender Craig Anderson for his sixth goal of the season.

Anderson finished with 33 saves.

Ellis hooked up with defensive partner Roman Josi on a give-and-go at 9:01 of the second to give Nashville a 2-1 lead.

At the right point, Ellis sent a pass to Josi on the right boards. From there, Josi tapped the puck back to Ellis skating through the slot, where he snapped a one-timer over Anderson’s left shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

Rinne made his best save in the final minute of the second period when he denied Brady Tkachuk’s attempt from just outside the Nashville crease.

Craig Smith made it 3-1 at 1:59 of the third when skated into the Ottawa zone along the right boards. Near the goal-line, he cut toward the Senators net and slipped a backhand past Anderson inside the near post.

Notes: D Stefan Elliott played his first game with the Senators since being acquired from Pittsburgh in a Dec. 5 trade. … Nashville C Colton Sissons had an assist, extending his point streak to three games. … The Predators have defeated Ottawa five consecutive times in Nashville. … The Senators are 8-7-3 when scoring first this season. … One night ahead of their induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Red Berenson, Natalie Darwitz, Paul Stewart and Predators general manager David Poile attended the game.

UP NEXT:

Senators: At the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Predators: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season