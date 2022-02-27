Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell makes a glove save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb 22.Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Maple Leafs continue to roll along at 34-14-4 and are closing in on Florida and Tampa Bay, the top two teams in the NHL’s Atlantic Division. The question is, how long can they do it with erratic goaltending?

Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek allowed the Red Wings to score seven on Saturday but got away with it because Toronto scored 10. Against most other teams, it would have likely amounted to an embarrassing loss.

Certainly if it happens again a victory will not be attainable against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals in Washington on Monday night.

Over all, the numbers do not quite tell the story about what is going on. As of Sunday, the Maple Leafs have given up the second-fewest goals among teams in their division, and the sixth-fewest in the league. They have been pouring in lately, however, enough so that it is a point of interest.

Although Jack Campbell is 23-8-4 with a .917 save percentage, he has been in a tailspin for a while now. He has given up 14 goals in his past three starts and has allowed four or more in eight of his past 14 appearances.

Is he that guy, or the fellow who played his way into his first all-star game this year?

Against Detroit, Campbell went into the third period with a 7-2 lead and then Detroit scored three times in the first 4 minutes 42 seconds of the third. At that point, he was yanked for Mrazek, who gave up one 39 seconds later. Just like that a 7-2 advantage had become 7-6.

It all turned out fine in the end and a lot of excitement was generated because Toronto scored 10 for the first time in 15 years. Mitch Marner had his first career hat trick in 430 career games – he ended up with four goals – Auston Matthews had two and Michael Bunting had a goal and four assists.

These would have been feats to celebrate if not for the ineptitude in the crease.

There was a little chatter about it in the dressing room afterward. The best head coach Sheldon Keefe could mustre was that, “Jack needs to be better.”

Neither Campbell nor Mrazek were made available but really, what would either have said?

Marner came to Campbell’s defence. Teammates do this all the time because a goalie’s ego is as fragile as porcelain.

“He has been our guy the entire year,” Marner said. “He has been there when we have been at our lowest and has gotten us big wins. He means the world to this team. We’ll make sure he believes in himself and he knows he is that guy.”

At rare moments, Saturday’s game resembled professional hockey. Mostly, it looked like a madcap ball-hockey game in a gymnasium somewhere, only the goaltenders there would probably have been better.

Just about everyone but the Zamboni drivers and John Tavares scored. Sure, it was fun. Who wouldn’t enjoy a shootout that lasts 60 minutes?

But it is not Toronto’s victory by a field goal that will be burned into memory.

Detroit’s Alex Nedeljkovic started in net, was yanked in favour of Thomas Greiss and was then reinserted after Greiss surrendered three consecutive goals to Marner in the second period. Campbell got the nod for the Maple Leafs and then got the hook when he imploded in the third. Then Mrazek, who was enjoying a night off until then, got dragged into the fray.

“If there ever was a game where a goalie knew he wasn’t going in this would have been the one,” Keefe said of Mrazek. “I put Petr in a horrible spot. I am sure he was already on the plane in his mind.”

Combined, the four hapless souls in the crease for both teams gave up 17 goals on 72 shots. They were so bad that Campbell, who allowed five in 25 attempts, had the best save percentage on the evening at .800. Mrazek, who repelled six of eight, was credited with the win.

There were things to appreciate in Toronto’s performance. Eleven of its skaters found their way on to the score sheet, with eight registering two or more points. But there was also this: On a night when points were flying around like rain drops, Tavares had none. The captain has not scored in 12 games now. His last goal came against the Red Wings on Jan. 29. Toronto’s defence was also lousy, and its goaltending porous.

“I have never played in a game like that, even in junior or youth hockey,” Matthews said. “I don’t really have words for that third period. They got a couple of quick goals and momentum and you could feel the energy in the crowd turn on a bit. When a team scores shift after shift like that they get the fans back into it and all of a sudden it’s a new game.”

“That was a lot of goals in a short period of time,” Bunting said of the final 20 minutes, where the two teams combined for eight. “It was crazy. It wasn’t much fun to be part of because we were getting scored on, but then it got fun again.

“There was a range of emotions.”

Beyond Campbell and Mrazek, the Maple Leafs’ options are limited because of salary-cap considerations. Marc-André Fleury is available in Chicago, but he earns US$7-million a season and becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Braden Holtby, now a backup in Dallas, is a better option at US$2-million but he also is an impending unrestricted free agent.

The Blackhawks would want something significant in exchange for Fleury, and there are questions about what pieces Toronto would be willing to part with to make a trade happen. Do you shake up a team that much when it is already bound for the playoffs? Is this a blip on the screen in an 82-game campaign, or the start of a crisis?

A couple more performances like this, and it will become an elephant in the dressing room that threatens to burst out.