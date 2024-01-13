Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) defends against Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson (89) in from of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Jan. 13, 2024.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Samuel Ersson made 35 saves and Cam Atkinson snapped a 26-game scoring drought with a two-goal performance that propelled the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-0 victory over the league-leading Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

The loss halted Winnipeg’s franchise-record eight-game win streak and franchise-best 14-game point run in front of 14,540 fans at Canada Life Centre.

The Flyers (23-14-6) have won four of their past five games and are on their first three-game win streak since mid-December.

Philadelphia was coming off an overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild Friday night and beat the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout on Wednesday.

Ersson, a 24-year-old Swedish rookie in his second season with Philadelphia, recorded his third shutout of the NHL season and fourth of his young career. He sports an 11-5-3 mark this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg (28-10-4) and had his goalie franchise-record 13-game point streak (11-1-2) end.

Winnipeg has still only allowed two or fewer goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games and three or fewer goals in a franchise-best 32 consecutive games.

It was the second time this season the Jets have been shut out. It was also Winnipeg’s first loss in regulation (11-1-3) to a team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Philadelphia led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 following the second.

The Jets went on the power play one minute in the game, but Philadelphia’s netminder stopped three shots, including snapping his glove out to grab the puck after a Gabriel Vilardi shot.

Atkinson scored his ninth of the season when he redirected a Joel Farabee shot and the puck went under a surprised Hellebuyck at 14:47.

Farabee has 18 points in his past 18 games, including six goals.

Atkinson notched his second goal of the match off a rebound during Philadelphia’s first power play at 2:52 of the middle frame.

Ersson denied Vilardi and Morrissey late in the period. Winnipeg went on the power play with 1:11 left.

Ersson’s highlights in the third included kicking out his skate to deflect the puck off the toe.

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck with 2:31 left and the Jets went on another power play with 1:15 remaining.

INJURY HITS

Jets leading scorer Mark Scheifele missed his first game of the season.

The top centre is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury after he skated off the ice on his own initiative early in the second period of Thursday’s home win against Chicago.

The Flyers were missing veteran forward Sean Couturier because of a “minor” injury, while newly acquired defenceman Jamie Drysdale was ill.

Winnipeg forward Rasmus Kapari was back in action after missing the previous 26 games with a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Jets: Close out a four-game homestand Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

Flyers: Finish a three-game road trip Monday against the St. Louis Blues.