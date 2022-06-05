Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche is tended to for an injury as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 4, 2022 in Edmonton.Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The NHL has suspended Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane for Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference final for a hit from behind that injured Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.

The incident occurred just over a minute into the first period of Game 3 on Saturday.

Kadri didn’t return to the game after Kane sent him crashing left arm-first into the boards. The hit was reviewed and called a major penalty, though Kane avoided a game misconduct.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says Kadri will be out for the remainder of the conference final, and possibly longer.

Colorado won the game 4-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Monday in Edmonton.

