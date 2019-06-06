 Skip to main content

Hockey Ex-Islanders coach Jack Capuano lands associate coach role with Senators

Ex-Islanders coach Jack Capuano lands associate coach role with Senators

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
The Ottawa Senators have hired former New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano as their associate coach.

Capuano has signed a three-year contract and will work under new Senators head coach D.J. Smith.

The 52-year-old Capuano spent the last two seasons as an associate coach with the Florida Panthers. Before that, he was head coach for parts of seven seasons with the Islanders from 2010 to 2017, going 227-192-64 with three playoff appearances.

A native of Cranston, R.I., Capuano began his coaching career in 1996-97 as an assistant coach in the ECHL. He was an assistant with the Islanders in 2006-07 before taking the reins of the American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport, Conn., from 2007 to 2010.

Capuano appeared in six NHL games as a defenceman for the Boston Bruins (1991-92), Vancouver Canucks (1990-91) and Toronto Maple Leafs (1989-90).

“Jack brings a wealth of coaching experience in the National Hockey League and is a great fit with our staff,” Smith said in a statement. “Our goal was to bring in someone who has been an NHL head coach — Jack has that experience and much more. He’s played defence, run a defence and run a penalty kill. He is a detailed, hard-working guy who players enjoy working with.”

