Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen defends on Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.Geneva Heffernan/The Associated Press

The Maple Leafs’ trip to the western United States continues on Tuesday with a contest in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights.

It will only be Toronto’s fourth visit to T-Mobile Arena, but the place makes an impression on opposing players not only for its proximity to the glittering Strip but with an over-the-top pregame presentation and a boisterous crowd.

“It is one of my favourite buildings to play in,” Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs’ star centre, said after practice on Monday. “It is loud and pumping and the fans are always into it.

“We have had some good games there that have gone back and forth.”

The engagement is the first of back-to-back encounters to be followed by a confrontation against the Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz., on Wednesday.

It is the lone trip back home on the schedule for Matthews, who grew up in nearby Scottsdale.

“It is always fun to go back there and have family and friends in the rink,” Matthews said. “I always look forward to it.”

Tuesday’s matchup should make for an entertaining exercise between two of the more elite teams in the National Hockey League. Toronto enters with a 22-8-3 record and holds third place in the Atlantic Division. Vegas is 23-14-1 and first in the Pacific.

The Maple Leafs won, 4-0, in the only other meeting between them this season on Nov. 2 at Scotiabank Arena. They are 1-2 in previous games in the Nevada desert and began the road trip with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

In that outing, Toronto jumped out to 3-0 and 4-1 leads before surrendering four straight goals to one of the hottest clubs in the NHL.

“It would have been nice to get a second point but that’s a really good team over there,” Matthews said afterward. He scored twice in 33 seconds in the first period and is now four behind league-leader Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton and two behind Alex Ovechkin of Washington.

“I think we did a lot of really good things but left with a sour taste in our mouth,” he added. “We can’t change that now, but we can put our best foot forward and learn from it.”

Toronto will still be without playmaker Mitch Marner and forward Pierre Engvall, both of whom have COVID-19. Ondrej Kase, who has been nursing an upper-body injury, returned to practice and was on the first line Monday with Matthews and Michael Bunting.

“Auston is an unbelievable player,” Kase said. The Czech winger has eight goals and 16 points in 28 games this season. “I enjoy every moment I play with him.”

Toronto hopes for a fast start against Vegas. When it lost to the Avalanche, it was the first time it hadn’t won when it led after the second period. The Maple Leafs are now 17-0-1 under those circumstances.

Alexander Kerfoot scored at 7:54 of the first period to give them a 1-0 lead, his sixth goal of the season. Kerfoot also registered the secondary assist on Matthews’s first goal as well as the primary assist on Matthews’s second. Kerfoot has two goals and eight points over the past three games.

“He seems confident every time he is out there,” Matthews said.

Toronto is on the road for six straight, with other upcoming meetings against the Blues in St. Louis on Saturday, the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 19 and the Islanders on Long Island on Jan. 22. Its next scheduled game on home ice is not until Jan. 26 versus the Anaheim Ducks.

The trip has been elongated by rescheduled contests that were previously postponed owing to the spread of the Omicron variant.

“It has been great spending time with the guys,” Matthews said. “We enjoy what we can on a long road trip. To have just about everybody back in the room creates good bonds.”

Jason Spezza sees Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas as a challenge and an opportunity.

“We felt that we maybe sat back too much after getting the lead in Colorado,” the veteran centre said. “Hopefully it is a good reset for us and that we don’t do it again. It is a good game to learn from.”

He expects T-Mobile Arena to be jumping.

“It’s loud,” he said. “It is a party atmosphere for fans. It does feel like an important game every time you come in here.”