 Skip to main content

Hockey Finland downs Canada 3-1 in opener of men’s world hockey championship

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Finland downs Canada 3-1 in opener of men’s world hockey championship

KOSICE, Slovakia
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Anthony Mantha is stopped during a game against Finland at the men's world hockey championship, at Steel Arena, in Kosice, Slovakia, on May 10, 2019.

DAVID W CERNY/Reuters

Finland continued its recent domination of Canada in international hockey on Friday, winning 3-1 in the opening game for both teams at the world men’s championship.

The Finns beat the Canadians in the preliminary round at the same tournament last year and also eliminated Canada from gold-medal contention at the world juniors and world women’s championships this year.

Finland’s Kaapo Kakko, expected to be a high pick in the NHL draft next month in Vancouver, led the way with two goals on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Arttu Ilomaki scored the winner for Finland on the power play, depositing a rebound behind Canadian goalie Matt Murray early in the third period.

Canada’s Anthony Mantha missed a great chance with goalie Matt Murray pulled late in regulation. He was all alone in front, but his backhand was stopped by Finland goalie Kevin Lankinen.

Kakko sealed it with an empty-netter seconds later.

Canada’s Jonathan Marchessault tied it at 1-1 on the power play at 8:03 of the first, taking a pass from Vegas Golden Knights teammate Mark Stone and beating Finland goalie Kevin Lankinen.

Kakko opened the scoring on a breakaway when his backhand beat Murray.

Marchessault was named player of the game for Canada in his Hockey Canada debut. Kakko was picked as Finland’s top player.

Finland outshot Canada 27-21.

Many feel Kakko and U.S. forward Jack Hughes are battling to be the first pick in the NHL draft. Those two teams play on Monday.

Canada suffered a bad break earlier this week when Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares was ruled out of the tournament because of an oblique injury.

Canada returns to action on Sunday against Great Britain. It is Great Britain’s first appearance in the top division at the worlds since 1994.

Canada was held off the podium at last year’s event, losing to the United States in the bronze-medal game.

Prior to that, Canada was on the podium three years in a row, winning gold in 2015 and ‘16 and silver in ‘17.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter