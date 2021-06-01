 Skip to main content
Finland rallies for 3-2 shootout win over Canada at world men’s hockey championship

RIGA, Latvia
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save during a game against Finland at the world men's hockey championship, at the Arena Riga, in Riga, on June 1, 2021.

GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP/Getty Images

Canada will have to wait to see if it advances to the quarter-finals at the world men’s hockey championship.

Finland rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over Canada in the final preliminary-round game for both teams on Tuesday.

Canada, which finished the first round with three wins, three regulation losses and a shootout loss, must now hope Germany and Latvia do not go to overtime to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Canada has never missed the playoffs at the world championship or Olympics.

Maxime Comtois and Brandon Pirri scored for Canada while Arttu Ruotsalainen scored two goals for Finland, including the tying goal with four minutes left.

Ruotsalainen was one of three players to beat Canadian goalie Darcy Kuemper in the shootout. Canada put two shots past Finnish netminder Jussi Olkinuora.

