Steve Staios’s first NHL trade deadline as general manager of the Ottawa Senators was a relatively quiet one.

With his team set to miss the playoffs for a seventh straight year Staios made just one trade and acquired one player off waivers.

Earlier in the week Staios traded veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko to the Florida Panthers for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2025. The 2024 selection becomes a third-round pick in 2026 if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup this year.

While the return was underwhelming, Staios had little leverage as Tarasenko is on an expiring contact and had a full no-trade clause.

In addition, Ottawa claimed Boris Katchouk off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks before the deadline window closed.

“He’s a dynamic, competitive player with offensive upside,” said Staios of the 25-year-old winger. “I think for our group he’ll have an opportunity to come in and give us what he’s got. With our situation with some of the injuries I think Boris is a good fit and he’ll get an opportunity to come in here and be able to make an impact. He’s a dynamic player and he plays with a lot of competitiveness and things that we’re looking for.”

Katchouk could make his Senators debut as early as Saturday when the team plays the San Jose Sharks.

The absence of significant change aligns closely with the persona Staios has projected since assuming the role of general manager on Dec. 31.

Unlike his predecessor Pierre Dorion, who parted ways with the club last November, Staios has been deliberate and methodical with his decisions.

With the Senators (25-32-4) sitting second last in the Eastern Conference standings changes need to be made, but Staios felt the right deal wasn’t available.

“I think that we learned that maybe the value or the fit wasn’t there in some instances and that we have good players and that we have coveted players, which is what I think has been so intriguing,” Staios said. “We’ve been here for a short period of time around this group, but we certainly have talented hockey players who are good hockey players.”

Staios said he had a number of “very good, strong discussions,” but was looking for “opportunities to improve our team and support our team” that didn’t arise.

“I think a lot of those comments or conversations are open ended and opportunities are open ended,” he said. “So, I think from that perspective, it puts us in a good shape moving forward to plan for the off-season.”

Defenceman Jakob Chychrun, whose name surfaced in trade rumours, remains with the Senators.

With another lost season nearing its conclusion, Staios understands the frustration from the Senators fan base.

“I certainly think that there’s a lot of things that we can do internally much better,” he said. “I think that we will enter the off-season with the same aggressive approach that we came into this trade deadline with with improving this team.”