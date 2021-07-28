 Skip to main content
Hockey

Flames acquire defenceman Nikita Zadorov from Chicago for third-round pick

The Calgary Flames have kicked off the NHL’s free agency period with a trade, picking up defenceman Nikita Zadorov from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago will get a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft in the deal.

Zadorov had one goal and seven assists in 55 games for the Blackhawks last season.

The Flames did not immediately announce a new deal for the restricted free agent.

Zadorov has 83 points (23 goals, 60 assists) and 419 penalty minutes in 411 career NHL games.

The six-foot-six, 235-pound Russian blue liner has had stints with Buffalo, Colorado and Chicago since being drafted 16th overall by the Sabres in 2013.

