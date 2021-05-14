 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Flames, Canucks keep playing for nothing amid NHL playoff launch

Donna Spencer and Gemma Karstens-Smith
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat, right, checks Calgary Flames' Nikita Nesterov during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, on Jan. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press

By the time the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks cap their regular seasons, the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will be well into the first round of their playoff series.

Another bizarre anomaly in an NHL season with a COVID-19 backdrop is two teams’ regular seasons overlapping with other clubs’ playoff series.

Neither the Flames nor the Canucks will make the post-season, but they’re still squaring off Sunday in the first of three remaining games where the results will only count toward where the clubs rank in the entry draft lottery.

Story continues below advertisement

Every other NHL club will have concluded their regular seasons by the time Washington and Boston meet in Game 1 on Saturday.

But Calgary and Vancouver still have to make up three games originally scheduled for late March and early April. Vancouver also has to play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

The games were put off when a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the Canucks’ locker room, and halted their schedule for three weeks.

So an NHL regular season that was originally going to close May 8 will finish with back-to-back meetings of the Canucks and Flames on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All playoff series involving U.S. teams will be underway by Monday. The Winnipeg Jets and Oilers open their first-round series Wednesday after the Canucks-Flames game.

Playing out the string while other teams have already embarked on their Stanley Cup quest will be weird, Flames forward Milan Lucic said.

“Yes. Yes it will. Especially when they’re meaningless games,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

If the start of playoffs overshadow each club’s final efforts in a difficult season, both organizations seem resigned to it.

“I definitely don’t feel any disrespect from it,” Lucic said.

Said Flames captain Mark Giordano: “With COVID, it’s a unique year. With the shutdown that happened in Vancouver, we knew this was a possibility for a while now.

“The league really doesn’t have much of a choice with the time frame.”

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter agreed the NHL doesn’t have the option of starting an already-delayed post-season after Calgary and Vancouver are done.

“I think they’ve got to get it going not only for the interest part, but for TV,” Sutter said. “If they didn’t start, it would just be too long off, I think.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver’s closing schedule is arduous with seven games in 10 days, including five on the road.

Saturday’s game in Edmonton against the playoff-bound Oilers has the Canucks playing a pair of back-to-backs with one day of rest in between.

“We’ve got to play the games and the schedule is what it is,” Canucks head coach Travis Green said.

“I’ll talk to players individually to see how they’re feeling, have open, honest communication with players. But guys want to play. They don’t want to not play.”

Other than draft lottery position, scouting for next-season and the joy of playing hockey in an empty arena, there are few incentives for the Flames and Canucks to keep playing into the middle of next week.

There are commercial and corporate commitments, however, which Vancouver-based sports marketing expert Tom Mayenknecht says are prevailing in this situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“The main reason why the league is forging ahead is because of the business operations side of things, trying to get as much of the pro-rated television and radio money as possible, be able to say to their sponsors that they got 56-82nds of a season in,” Mayenknecht told The Canadian Press.

“At best, it’s confusing for fans to see the Canucks and the Flames playing only for the statistics and on the other hands you’ve got the Boston Bruins opening up against Washington on Saturday.

“So there’s a bit of a cannibalization effect that’s also highly questionable to me. You really want fans to be focused on the Stanley Cup playoffs. And I think this kind of dilutes what they’re putting into market.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies