Flames downed by Stars’ controversial OT goal

Open this photo in gallery Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich makes a save as defenceman Noah Hanifin looks for the rebound during a game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 28, 2018. Bruce Fedyck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn took full advantage of a poor defensive effort by the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

They assisted on each other’s goal, with Seguin scoring 24 seconds into overtime as the Dallas Stars survived blowing a third-period lead to earn a 4-3 victory. On the winner, Benn knocked the puck into the slot where Seguin was wide open and he put a perfect shot inside the goal post on David Rittich.

“I mentally kind of knew I was shooting there already,” Seguin said. “Earlier I had a play, a chance, and I saw low glove open and said if I got the chance in the slot I’d shoot there again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rittich argued he had been interfered with by Benn but after video review the referees allowed the goal.

It was redemption for Benn, the Dallas captain, who took two minor penalties in the third period, the latter leading to Johnny Gaudreau’s goal at 9:41 that made it 2-2.

“Obviously he played that overtime with a little guilt,” said Seguin. “I’m happy how hard he worked. He’s our leader and captain and everyone follows him.”

Benn’s team-leading 10th goal at 18:02, steering in a perfect feed from Seguin, had given the visitors a 2-1 lead headed to the third.

“I like to think everybody follows me. I take pride in being the captain of this team and trying to do the right things all the time,” said Benn. “When I’m doing that, they’ve got someone to follow.”

Mark Giordano’s goal at 10:51 of the third, briefly gave Calgary its first lead. But less than three minutes later, rookie defenceman Gavin Bayreuther scored unassisted, firing a shot past Rittich after Matthew Tkachuk’s giveaway.

“We’re fortunate to get a point out of the game tonight,” said Flames coach Bill Peters. “I didn’t think we were very good. I didn’t think our attention to detail was very good and our commitment to doing it right wasn’t where it needs to be to get two points.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The usually dangerous combination of Gaudreau and Sean Monahan each finished the night minus-3. There were on the ice when Jason Spezza slipped into the slot undetected and one-timed a Radek Faksa pass behind Rittich just 41 seconds into the game. It was their missed coverage in overtime, too.

“Losing sucks, obviously. Losing that way, it’s even worse,” said Monahan. “You come back in a game and get a lead, then give it back and give them an easy one there in overtime. That’s on us, that’s on me and I take the fall for that.”

Dallas (13-10-3) snaps a four-game winless skid on the road. The Stars wrap up their four-game road trip on Saturday in Vancouver.

“It was important to get the ‘W’,” said Stars coach Jim Montgomery. “I thought our effort was great, our execution was poor. (...) The way the guys dug in and kept battling was pretty impressive.”

Garnet Hathaway, with his first in 16 games, also scored for Calgary (14-9-2). The Flames are 4-1-1 in their last six and continue to lead the Pacific Division.

“We had complete control when we took the lead,” said Giordano. “We gave them the tier and just cost ourselves a point with a couple bad plays. It’s tough to swallow right now, honestly, I thought we should have won that one.”

Story continues below advertisement

Khudobin got the start once again in the absence of Ben Bishop (lower body), who is expected back on Saturday after missing the last five games. The 32-year-old Russian also started in Edmonton on Monday, making 30 stops in a 1-0 overtime loss.

He made 30 saves once again to improve to 5-5-2.

Getting the start over veteran Mike Smith, Rittich finished with 24 saves. He falls to 8-2-1.