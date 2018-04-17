Flames fire head coach Glen Gulutzan

Open this photo in gallery The Calgary Flames' named Glen Gulutzan as their new head coach at a news conference in Calgary on June 17, 2016. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames fired head coach Glen Gulutzan on Tuesday after two years with the club. Assistant coaches Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard were also relieved of their duties.

Gulutzan led the Flames to the playoffs in his first season in Calgary, eventually being swept by the Anaheim Ducks. But the club missed the post-season in 2017-18 after posting a 37-35-10 record.

Calgary held the Western Conference’s final wild card spot Feb. 25 but finished 12th overall after finishing the season with just two wins over their final 11 regular-season games.

Calgary was a dismal 17-20-4 at home and its power-play was 29th overall at just 16 per cent.

Gulutzan, 46, was general manager Brad Treliving’s first head-coaching hire.

Treliving extended the contract of Gulutzan’s predecessor Bob Hartley in December 2014, but sacked him 17 months later and brought Gulutzan on board.

Gulutzan has a 146-125-23 NHL coaching record that also includes two seasons with the Dallas Stars (2011-2013). He reportedly had a year remaining on his contract with the Flames.