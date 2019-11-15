 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Flames GM says TJ Brodie is ‘doing well’ after collapsing at practice

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie skates with the puck during the a game at Scotiabank Saddledome on Dec. 22, 2018.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Friday that TJ Brodie was at home and “feeling good” after the defenceman unexpectedly collapsed during a team practice.

Treliving said that Brodie’s neurological tests came back negative, but added there were more tests to be done and the team’s medical staff would leave “no stone unturned.”

Practice was halted Thursday when Brodie fell to the ice and started convulsing. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and went to hospital for evaluation.

Story continues below advertisement

“After a few minutes, TJ was alert, he was responsive,” Treliving said. “He was transported to Foothills Hospital and he remained there for the remainder of the day into the early evening. A battery of tests took place and then TJ was released. He was at home last night resting with his family.”

Brodie will not travel with the Flames for their road game Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes. There was no timetable for his return.

“There’s good news that he’s come through everything so far,” Treliving said. “He’s doing good, is on the mend. He’ll stay under the supervision of our team, led by (team doctor Ian Auld).

Brodie, 29, is in his ninth season with the Flames. The native of Chatham, Ont., has eight assists in 21 games this season.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter