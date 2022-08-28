Nazem Kadri carries the NHL Stanley Cup at the London Muslim Mosque in London, Ont., on Aug. 27.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

On a day filled with pride, joy and inspiration, Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown to celebrate on Saturday.

It was a dream come true for the 31-year-old who won the title with the Colorado Avalanche this past season, and a day he hopes lifts up his community.

“That’s the goal, to inspire and motivate the youth. This young generation is looking for role models so I do the best I can and I’m just happy I get to share it with everybody,” he said.

“I didn’t expect this kind of turnout. I’m very grateful for all the supporters. To start at [London Muslim Mosque] and finish here on such a beautiful a day, it’s just the cherry on top.”

Kadri began at the mosque, he said, because, “It’s part of my background, it’s part of my roots, it’s part of who I am.

“For all these people, I know they’re on my side, [it] just shows they came over here for me – just very grateful for them.”

Hundreds of people, many in Kadri Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys and T-shirts, gathered shortly before noon at the mosque alongside Kadri’s family and loved ones. He was welcomed by a loud ovation.

Munir el-Kassem, the religious director at the Islamic Centre in London, and Faisal Joseph, a lawyer, activist and long-time senior member of the community, addressed the crowd, sharing stories of Kadri’s character and what he’s meant to the community, especially the Muslims of London.

Mayor Ed Holder also spoke to the crowd, declaring Kadri as “the greatest Londoner.”

After Kadri paused to autograph T-shirts, jerseys and pictures, the celebration moved to Victoria Park, on the Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell stage. A number of Lebanon flags – the country Kadri’s family is from – were held high, along with a couple of Canadian flags.

His minor league coach John Caldarozzi and London Knights owners Mark and Dale Hunter, where Kadri spent some time on the junior hockey league scene, shared stories with the crowd.

There were also messages shared from some not able to be in attendance, including former Leafs general manager Brian Burke and former teammate Colby Armstrong.

Mayor Holder presented Kadri with the key to the city.

“There’s a reason why I’m not just celebrating this with my family. I wanted to come out here and share with you guys,” Kadri told the crowd. “You’ve been supporters of mine from Day 1 and I can’t tell you enough how much that means to me.

“I’m hoping that this inspires and motivates kids to pursue your dreams because I never thought this was possible. I had some great support and people made me believe. If you believe, you can achieve. To see everybody come here and support me just inspires and motivates me even more, so we’re going to try to run this thing back [when] I’m going to Calgary.”

Kadri’s message of hope hit home with the Muslim youth in attendance.

“I think it’s really an amazing experience for the Muslim community and it’s really inspiring for us,” said 15-year-old Zayan Khan. “If he can win the Stanley Cup as a Muslim, he inspires more Muslim people to achieve their dreams.”

“I think it’s huge for the London community as a whole to show everybody what you can do if you want to accomplish your dreams,” added London native Mohammed Jomaa. “But more than that, just the diversity that he brings to the city. That not just a white person can achieve this – anybody of colour, anybody of any religion, ethnicity, race, whatever it is – you can accomplish what you want in any sport, in anything in life, as long as you put your mind to it.”

Kadri’s visit was a welcome celebration in a community that was rocked by tragedy last year. Four members of a Muslim family were run over by a truck and killed in what police described as motivated by anti-Muslim hate.

“It’s difficult. We’re still dealing with the scars and the sorrow that comes from the horrific attack that happened last year to our community,” said Hassan Mostafa, a family friend who sits on the board of directors of Kadri’s foundation.

“Does celebrating this erase all of that? Absolutely not. But it’s great to have something tremendous like this to celebrate. Our community needs something like this, and we’re so excited and so proud.”

Kadri has faced his share of racism and Islamophobia, especially in this past post-season.

After a collision with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of the second round that knocked Binnington out of the series with an injury, Kadri was the target of numerous threats and racist comments on social media.