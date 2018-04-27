Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke to leave club

Open this photo in gallery Brian Burke talks to media following a news conference in Toronto on June 27, 2017. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be leaving the team May 1, ending a near five-year run with the NHL team.

“When Brian came to us in September 2013 we discussed a structure and timeline of four to five years for his new role. Each year we review our mandate going forward and determined together that we would move on,” Flames president Ken King said in a news release.

“Brian’s leadership and guidance of our hockey operations and work with general manager Brad Treliving have been exemplary and we are grateful for his contributions. His charity work and organizational representation in our community are legendary as he has touched so many with his generosity.”

The hockey operations side will be directed by Treliving, vice-president of hockey operations Don Maloney, and assistant general managers Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall, the team said.

Calgary missed the playoffs this year after finishing with a 37-35-10 record.

The 84-point finish cost head coach Glen Gulutzan his job. Assistants Dave Cameron and Paul Gerrard were also fired.

Gulutzan was replaced by Bill Peters earlier this week.

Under Burke’s watch, the Flames made playoff appearances last year and in 2015. Calgary reached the Western Conference semifinal three years ago but fell in the first round last spring.

The team created the position of president of hockey operations for Burke, who joined the Flames after working as a part-time scout with the Anaheim Ducks. Burke had been fired as president and general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs in January 2013.

The longtime hockey executive was the director of player personnel for the American men’s hockey team at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He was general manager of the U.S. team that won Olympic silver in 2010.

Burke won a Stanley Cup as GM of the Ducks in 2007.

After graduating Harvard Law School in 1981, Burke was a player agent until 1987 when he become the director of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks. He held that post for five years.

Burke spent the 1992-93 campaign as GM of the Hartford Whalers before moving to the NHL’s head office to serve as commissioner Gary Bettman’s executive vice-president and director of hockey operations.

In 1998, Burke returned to Vancouver to become GM of the Canucks. His contract was not renewed after the 2003-04 season.

After spending time as a TV analyst, Burke returned to management, taking on the GM role with the Anaheim Mighty Ducks in 2005-06. He stepped down from his position with the Ducks in November 2008 and two weeks later was hired by Toronto.

The Maple Leafs didn’t make the post-season during Burke’s tenure.