Hockey

Flames score three power-play goals, beat Stars 5-1

Dallas
The Associated Press
Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) and center Sean Monahan (23) celebrates a goal scored by Tkachuk against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday night.

Tkachuk’s 14th goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie in the second period. Monahan also scored in the second. Backlund’s goal in the third period preceded a short-handed, empty-net goal by Derek Ryan.

The three power-play goals were the most for Calgary in a game this season, and the most allowed by Dallas.

Flames goalie David Rittich made 26 saves and picked up his first career assist on Backlund’s goal.

Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary’s first goal in the opening period. Denis Gurianov countered 38 seconds later for Dallas.

Elias Lindholm assisted on Calgary’s first three goals.

Stars goalie Ben Bishop had 25 saves.

The Flames had been 0-2-1 in their previous three games. Dallas has lost three of four.

Dallas didn’t have a shot on goal until 7:43 into the game, when Miro Heiskanen sent a slap shot at Rittich.

Mangiapane took a pass in the slot from Lindholm from behind the net and scored on a shot past Bishop at 12:11 of the first period. Gurianov beat Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin and skated in on Rittich for a wrist shot into the upper right corner of the net.

Calgary outshot the Stars 9-7 in the first.

Dallas had the first shots on goal in the second period, including three in a span of nine seconds in the first minute.

Travis Hamonic had the Flames’ first shot 8:02 in, a wrist shot stopped by Bishop. That began a stretch of 10 straight shots, including the goals by Tkachuk from the top of the right circle at 12:28 and Monahan, on a play similar to Mangiapane’s goal, at 14:21. Each team finished the period with 11 shots.

NOTES: Calgary C Elias Lindholm had three assists in a game three times last season, most recently on March 12 against New Jersey. With a goal and two assists, LW Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with Johnny Gaudreau for the Flames’ scoring lead with 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists). Stars C Mattias Janmark didn’t play after the first period because of a lower-body injury. Dallas C Tyler Seguin entered with a three-game goal streak, with four goals and one assist. On Sunday, the Stars, Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks all lost.

UP NEXT

Flames: Play a back-to-back on Monday at Minnesota, in the second of three straight on the road.

Stars: Complete a two-game homestand on Saturday against Colorado.

