Flames send forward Morgan Klimchuk to Maple Leafs in trade for defenceman Andrew Nielsen

The Calgary Flames acquired defenceman Andrew Nielsen from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday in exchange for forward Morgan Klimchuk.
Nielsen, 22, has played in eight games for the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies this season, recording three assists. He has 20 goals and 50 assists through 152 AHL games.
Klimchuk, 23, has appeared in 16 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat this year, scoring three goals and tacking on five assists. He played one career NHL game with the Flames, making his debut last February against the Boston Bruins.
Klimchuk has 100 points (44 goals, 56 assists) through 204 AHL games.
Nielsen was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round (65th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft. Klimchuk was selected by the Flames in the first round (28th overall) in 2013.
