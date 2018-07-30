Flames sign forward Garnet Hathaway to one-year deal

Open this photo in gallery Oilers goalie Cam Talbot skates away as Flames forward Garnet Hathaway celebrates his short-handed goal during a game on March 31, 2018. Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames have re-signed American winger Garnet Hathaway to a one-year contract.

The deal is worth US$850,000.

Hathaway had four goals and nine assists in 59 games for the Flames last season. The 26-year-old added 11 goals and eight assists in 18 AHL games for Stockton.

Hathaway broke into the Flames organization as an undrafted free agent in 2014.