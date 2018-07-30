Flames sign forward Garnet Hathaway to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have re-signed American winger Garnet Hathaway to a one-year contract.
The deal is worth US$850,000.
Hathaway had four goals and nine assists in 59 games for the Flames last season. The 26-year-old added 11 goals and eight assists in 18 AHL games for Stockton.
Hathaway broke into the Flames organization as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
