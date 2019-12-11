 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Flames stretch win streak to six with dominant win over Coyotes

John Marshall
Glendale, Arizona, United States
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik, left, celebrates his goal with Flames center Zac Rinaldo (36) as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) skates past during the first period on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

The Associated Press

Sean Monahan scored for the fourth straight game, Cam Talbot stopped 46 shots and the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to six straight games under interim coach Geoff Ward with a 5-2 win over the listless Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Calgary played the night before, but had the early jump, scoring two goals on its first four shots in the opening 4:03. The Flames kept on scoring, improving to 7-0-1 their past games following a six-game winless streak (0-5-1).

Michael Frolik and Zac Rinaldo each had a goal and an assist. Johnny Gaudreau and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coyotes had numerous good chances jump over their sticks before Jakob Chychrun scored in the closing seconds of the second period. Phil Kessel scored in the game’s final minute and Antti Raanta allowed five goals on 29 shots, but didn’t get much help from Arizona’s defence.

Calgary had a big shakeup on Nov. 29, when Bill Peters resigned after it was disclosed he abused former players while coaching in Carolina and the minors.

The change in leadership has done nothing to slow the Flames, who won their fifth straight under Ward with a 5-4 overtime victory over Colorado on Monday night.

The Coyotes had been nearly as good, returning to the desert after a 3-1 road trip moved them into a tie with Edmonton atop the Pacific Division.

Arizona had to rally from a two-goal deficit to beat the Blackhawks in its previous game and found itself in a similar hole Tuesday night.

The Coyotes appeared to have an early goal, but Michael Grabner’s shot hit inside of the post and bounced out.

Frolik scored on the ensuing rush after an Arizona breakdown, taking a pass from Rinaldo, faking a shot, then beating Raanta with a backhander. Gaudreau scored two minutes later with a slap shot from the left circle when Raanta was screened by his own man after a faceoff.

Story continues below advertisement

Rinaldo made it 3-0 early in the third period, beating Raanta stick side with a one-timer from Frolik from the slot. Another Arizona breakdown, another Calgary goal, this one late in the second period when Monahan skated in alone and beat Raanta with a wrist shot from the left circle. Monahan has five goals with three assists during a seven-game point streak.

The Coyotes, after numerous failed scoring chances and bouncing pucks, finally beat Talbot with 10.6 seconds left in the second period on a wrist shot by Chychrun from the left circle.

Lucic put the game out of reach in the third period, redirecting a shot by Rasmus Andersson past Raanta.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies