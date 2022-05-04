Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm and Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz fight for position in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger during the second period in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames won 1-0 on May 3, 2022.Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

After more than three years away, the C of Red filled the Saddledome for a postseason game to watch the Calgary Flames edge the Dallas Stars 1-0 and draw first blood in their best-of-seven opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday night.

Jacob Markstrom, who led the NHL with nine shutouts in the regular season, made 16 saves for his second career playoff shutout, while Elias Lindholm scored the only goal of the game.

With the victory, the 90th postseason win of his career, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter moved ahead of longtime Edmonton Oilers head coach Glen Sather and into a tie with Mike Babcock for seventh all-time in the Stanley Cup record books.

Tuesday’s contest marked the first playoff game at the Saddledome since a 5-1 Colorado victory on April 19, 2019, a win that put the finishing touches on a five-game first-round series upset that put the NHL on notice that the Nathan MacKinnon-led Avalanche were a team on the rise.

Just like this year, the Flames entered those Stanley Cup playoffs as division champions. With that false dawn playing out in the background, and many of the same cast of regulars suiting up in red for the home side, Calgary’s fans were understandably looking ahead to this year’s postseason with equal measures of anticipation and trepidation.

However, familiar face though he is to many in his home province, Darryl Sutter wasn’t the head coach of this team in 2019. Getting back behind the Flames bench in March last year, and buoyed by the Stanley Cup swagger that the two championship rings from his Kings tenure provide, the Viking, Alta., native says that the holdovers from that team have gone through a “maturity process.”

Singling out Johnny Gaudreau, who had just one assist in the 2019 series, he said matter-of-factly, “Learning to be uncomfortable is how you become a good playoff player.”

Reunited with the head coach who officially took Calgary to within a win – or what Flames fans term a controversial goal-line call – of the 2004 Stanley Cup, this year’s team has grown up in record-setting fashion. Calgary’s 50 wins and 111 points were good enough for the second-best record in franchise history, just behind the 54 victories and 117 points the Flames accumulated in 1988-89 on their way to capturing the lone Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Leading the way all year was the top line of Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Lindholm, with the trio torching the league as one of the NHL’s top offensive units as all three had career years. Gaudreau and Tkachuk were two of the eight players topping the century-point mark, while Lindholm averaged exactly a point per game with 82.

Coaching his first playoff game back in the Saddledome in 16 years, Sutter opted for fireworks over pragmatism from the opening faceoff on Tuesday, electing to start his high-scoring trio. Unlike 2019, however, when the three combined for seven points in five games, they had little trouble carrying over their regular-season form on this night.

Just five minutes and one second had elapsed when Lindholm cashed in a Flames powerplay. After getting the puck to Gaudreau on the point following the faceoff, the Swede was perfectly positioned as Tkachuk teed him up for a one-timer past Jake Oettinger in the Dallas goal as the team’s familiar C of Red exploded into life both in the building as well as outside at the official tailgate party.

It proved the start of a dominant first period from the Flames, with Jacob Markstrom having to wait until after the 11-minute mark before he was called into action to make his first save.

Playing on the front foot right to the final few seconds of the period, the Flames initiated almost as many fights (two) as the Stars had shots on goal (three). After Tkachuk took offence to a Michael Raffl slewfoot, the pair dropped the gloves before both headed to the dressing rooms. For an added encore, Rasmus Andersson and John Klingberg then decided to keep the bad blood boiling, exchanging fist-swinging pleasantries and earning game misconducts for their trouble.

It’s unlikely that two donnybrooks were exactly what Sutter had in mind earlier in the day when he cautioned about the increase in penalties from the regular season being given on the first night of the playoffs, with 37 power plays handed out by his count.

“Last night’s a history lesson, so pass it on,” Sutter had said that morning, also admitting that discipline featured heavily in the pre-series advice he gave to his squad. But with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance for the parade to the penalty box, both teams combined for 50 first-period penalty minutes.

Despite that pre-game warning, and likely a little reminder in the first intermission, the Flames came out still trying to test the volume of the referees’ whistles in the second period, while the fans serenaded the officials with throaty renditions of “Ref, you suck.”

An interference penalty prevented the Flames jumping further in front just after the game’s halfway point, with Blake Coleman adjudged to have obstructed Miro Heiskanen before putting the puck past Oettinger. Oettinger finished the game with 25 saves.

Despite the 13 points that separated the Stars from the Flames in the regular-season standings, superstitious fans would likely have welcomed the matchup. Only twice before have these two franchises met in the postseason, and both ended with the American squad prevailing on its way to the final. The first was in the 1981 semifinals, when the-then Minnesota North Stars vanquished the Flames in six games, with a 2020 first-round matchup going the same distance as the Dallas Stars triumphed in the Edmonton bubble on their way to a loss against Tampa Bay in the championship round.

Dallas has its own big three as well, with Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson combining as the most productive line since the Stars’ first season in Dallas in 1993-94. Their 232 points was just behind the 234 put up by Mike Modano, Russ Courtnall and Dave Gagner.

Calgary had edged the season series between the teams 2-0-1, gaining a 4-2 home win last month in the most recent matchup between the sides. The two teams meet against Thursday at the Saddledome for Game 2 of the series.

Dallas head coach Rick Bowness knows that every game will be a hard-fought contest.

“The biggest compliment you can give a Darryl team is they play hard, and it’s all four lines, it’s all 60 [minutes], and they’re all on the same page,” he said on Tuesday morning. “They’re going to be a very, very tough opponent because Darryl’s had them playing this way all year.”