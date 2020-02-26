 Skip to main content

Hockey

Flames torch Bruins as Monahan and Backlund impress

BOSTON
The Associated Press
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a Sean Monahan shot as Madison Bowey defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Detroit.

Paul Sancya/The Associated Press

Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals 1:12 apart in the second period and the Calgary Flames beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for the Flames and Erik Gustafsson picked up an assist in his debut for Calgary after coming over in a deal with Chicago at Monday’s trade deadline.

Mikael Backlund also scored twice for Calgary, helping seal the win on a goal with 1:30 left in the third and adding an empty-netter in the final minute. The Flames remained on top of the Western Conference wild card standings with their first victory in Boston since Nov. 25, 2016.

David Rittich finished with 26 saves for Calgary.

Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal for the Bruins, who were playing their first home game since Feb. 15 and came out flat after a four-game road trip. The Bruins lost back-to-back games for the first time since a four-game skid in early December.

It was just the third home loss in regulation for the Bruins, who still lead the NHL with 90 points (39-13-12).

Tuukka Rask finished with 26 saves for Boston.

Marchand tied it at 1-all 10:08 into the second on a breakaway, scoring his 27th career short-handed goal and extending his point streak to seven straight games.

The tie didn’t last long. Monahan scored his 20th of the season 13:25 into the second on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Gaudreau, putting the Flames back up 2-1.

The Flames went on a power play when Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk was called for roughing 14:32 into the second. The Flames won the faceoff after the penalty and scored five seconds later when Monahan redirected a shot by Tkachuk.

Tkachuk put Calgary up 1-0 when he backhanded in a rebound after a slap shot by Backlund went wide and took a hard bounce off the end boards.

Wagner poked in a loose puck during a scrum 13:09 into the third to pull Boston within 3-2.

Backlund set himself up with a pass off the boards coming up the ice and beat Rask with 1:30 left in the third.

