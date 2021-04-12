Flames trade former fourth-overall draft pick Sam Bennett to Florida Panthers

Open this photo in gallery Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett celebrates a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Calgary on March 27, 2021. Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames have traded Sam Bennett and a sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to the Florida Panthers for a second-round pick in 2022 and Swedish prospect Emil Heineman.

Calgary drafted the 24-year-old Bennett fourth overall in 2014, making him the highest draft pick in team history.

The forward compiled 67 goals and 73 assists in 402 games for the Flames.

Bennett’s agent indicated in January the player was unhappy with his situation in Calgary. Bennett recently said he was happier since the Flames hired head coach Darryl Sutter in early March.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound forward has four goals and eight assists in 38 games this year.

Heineman was a second-round pick of the Panthers last year. The 19-year-old winger has seven goals and six assists in 43 games for Leksand in the Swedish Elite League.