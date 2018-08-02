 Skip to main content

Flames waive Troy Brouwer to buy out contract

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Flames waive Troy Brouwer to buy out contract

CALGARY
The Associated Press
For Subscribers

Troy Brouwer of the Calgary Flames waits for a shot in front of Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings during a game on March 26, 2018.

Harry How/Getty Images

The Calgary Flames have placed assistant captain Troy Brouwer on unconditional waivers with the intention of buying out the remaining two years of his contract.

The move was announced by the team Thursday and will save the Flames $3-million in space under the salary cap in each of the next two seasons.

Brouwer has struggled in two seasons since signing an $18 million, four-year contract with the Flames in free agency.

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old had a career-worst six goals and 22 points in 76 games last season. Overall, Brouwer had 19 goals and 47 points in 150 games with Calgary.

Brouwer was a member of the 2010 Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks. He also played for Washington and St. Louis.

The Flames are continuing their off-season roster shake-up after a late-season collapse led them to miss the playoffs.

Calgary acquired defenceman Noah Hanifin and forward Elias Lindholm in a trade that sent Dougie Hamilton to Carolina in June. The Flames also signed forward James Neal in free agency last month.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.