Hockey

Flyers forward Joel Farabee suspended three games for interference against Jets Perreault

The Canadian Press
Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers was assessed a major penalty for interference and game misconduct.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee has been suspended for three games without pay for interference against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday night.

The incident occurred at 9:03 of the second period of the Flyers game in Winnipeg Sunday, when Farabee crashed into Perreault long after the Jets player had given up the puck.

Perreault stayed down on the ice for quite some time, then had to be helped off and went straight to the dressing room. He did not return.

Farabee was assessed a major penalty for interference and game misconduct.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Farabee will forfeit $14,919.36. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

