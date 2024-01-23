Open this photo in gallery: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart watches the puck during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 12.Adam Bettcher/The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

General manager Daniel Briere announced Tuesday that Hart had requested and been granted time away from the team. He added that the Flyers will have no further comment.

Messages sent to Hart’s agent, Judd Moldaver, and lawyer, Scott K. Fenton, seeking comment or further clarification of the situation were not immediately returned.

Hart, 25, is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season Saturday when he allowed five goals on 15 shots in a loss to Colorado before being pulled. He’s 12-9-3 in his sixth NHL season, the final one of his three-year contract worth $11.9 million.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, outside Edmonton, Hart is set to be a restricted free agent next summer.

The Flyers, who have been one of the league’s most pleasant surprises this season and hold a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night in one of their final games before the All-Star break.

Hart is the latest NHL player to take a leave from his team. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames announced forward Dillon Dube was stepping away indefinitely to attend to his mental health and was under the care of professionals.