 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Flyers sign centre Sean Couturier to $62-million, eight-year extension

Stephen Whyno
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Sean Couturier plays more than any other Philadelphia forward in all situations, and now the Flyers can bank on their No. 1 centre playing a lot for a long time.

Couturier signed a US$62-million, eight-year extension Thursday that keeps him under contract through the 2029-30 season at a salary cap hit of US$7.75-million. That was the price in dollars and length to keep an all-around star in orange and black rather than testing free agency next summer.

“Sean’s our best hockey player right now, and he’s the key guy,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said on a video call. “If Sean had left, that would’ve changed the direction of the franchise. To lock him up was incredibly important for the short and long term.”

Story continues below advertisement

Now 28, Couturier will be 37 when this contract expires. That’s of little concern to Fletcher in his attempt to turn the Flyers back into contenders and build a team that can compete for the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 1975.

Instead, this is about capitalizing on Couturier’s prime, a year since he won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward and fresh off an almost point-a-game season with 18 goals and 23 assists in 44 games. Couturier is also a two-time 30-goal scorer.

Couturier’s contract is worth the same as the deal Andrei Svechnikov agreed to with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier Thursday. It also carries a full no-movement clause for the first seven seasons, and in the eighth year Couturier must submit a list of 10 teams to which he’d agree to be traded.

The Associated Press

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies