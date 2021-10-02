Formenton scores twice for Senators in 7-2 thumping of Canadiens in pre-season game

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson slides through the crease as he avoids colliding with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during first period NHL pre-season action. The Sens won 7-2 on Oct. 1, 2021 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ottawa’s youth movement paced the Senators to a 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in pre-season hockey Friday.

Alex Formenton, 22, led the way with two goals and an assist. Drake Batherson, 23, and Josh Norris, 22, each produced a three-point night of a goal and two assists.

Shane Pinto, who wants to prove he can be a second-line centre, helped his cause as the 20-year-old picked up two assists.

Austin Watson and Egor Sokolov also scored for the Sens, while Matt Murray was solid in his first game since April 24 with 25 saves.

Alex Belzile and Christian Dvorak countered for the Canadians. Jake Allen allowed six goals on 29 shots over two periods before Kevin Poulin turned away four shots in the third.

Poulin gave up a goal just 14 seconds into the third when Formenton scored his second of the night.

Four goals in the second period boosted the Senators’ confidence in their offence as the regular season approaches.

Ottawa led 2-1 after the opening period thanks to a couple of key saves by a steady Murray.

Watson opened the scoring a 3:59 of the first period. He converted a saucer pass from Pinto into a shot that beat Allen over the shoulder.

Belzile drew the visitors even 14 minutes into the game when he pounced on a Chris Wideman rebound.

The Sens regained the lead less than two minutes later on Formenton’s tip-in of an Artem Zub shot.

Montreal’s Sami Niku and Ottawa’s Parker Kelly both left the game with upper-body injuries.