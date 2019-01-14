 Skip to main content

Hockey Former Canadiens defenceman Josh Gorges retires after 13 NHL seasons

The Canadian Press
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Josh Gorges, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Roman Hamrlik during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 4, 2009.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Free agent defenceman Josh Gorges announced his retirement on Monday after 13 seasons in the National Hockey League.

He finishes his career with 17 goals and 107 assists over 783 NHL games.

Gorges, from Kelowna, B.C., was undrafted before signing with the San Jose Sharks in 2002, making his NHL debut on Oct. 7, 2005.

After nearly 100 games with the Sharks, Gorges was traded to the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 25, 2007. He was traded to the Buffalo Sabres, July 1, 2014, where he played four seasons, including his final NHL game on April 7.

During his 13-season career, Gorges played in 68 playoff games over six different post-seasons, highlighted by two trips to the Eastern Conference final with Montreal (2009-10, 2013-14).

