Former Canucks player Kevin Bieksa to lead Canada in push for fourth straight Spengler Cup title

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Anaheim Ducks defenceman Kevin Bieksa, left, battles San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Anaheim, Calif. on April 14, 2018.

Chris Carlson/The Associated Press

Former Vancouver Canucks top defenceman Kevin Bieksa will bring plenty of NHL experience to Canada’s blue line as the country seeks to win its fourth straight Spengler Cup title.

Hockey Canada on Thursday announced its 25-player roster for the annual tournament in Davos, Switzerland.

Bieksa, currently a free agent, has played 808 NHL games with Vancouver and Anaheim in his career. Internationally, he represented Canada at the 2014 world championship, scoring two goals and adding two assists in eight games.

Canada’s defence also includes former Ottawa Senator Patrick Wiercioch, who helped Canada to a gold medal with a goal and three assists in 10 games at the 2015 world championship.

Forwards Zach Boychuk, Matt D’Agostini, Andrew Ebbett and Maxim Lapierre and defenceman Maxim Noreau return from Canada’s 2017 championship team.

Ebbett, Lapierre, Noreau were also part of Canada’s bronze-medal team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Daniel Winnik and Dominic Moore bolster Canada’s forward lines.

Canada will open the 2018 Spengler Cup against host HC Davos on Dec. 26.

Kevin Dineen was named as Canada’s coach on Nov. 27.

“We are excited with this year’s group of players, as we believe we have assembled a team that combines experience from previous Spengler Cup appearances and the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, and a group of new faces who will contribute to the success of our team,” general manager Sean Burke said in a statement. “The Spengler Cup is always an exciting tournament with a rich history, and we look forward to competing for our fourth-consecutive championship with this group of 25 players.”

