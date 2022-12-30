Former Montreal Canadiens forward Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey on Friday.

The 30-year-old Smith-Pelly played with four NHL teams – the Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals – over a 12-year professional hockey career.

Originally a second-round draft pick by the Ducks in 2010, Smith-Pelly last played in the NHL with the Capitals during the 2018-19 season. He scored four goals and had four assists over 54 games.

The Toronto native spent parts of two seasons (2014-16) with the Canadiens, contributing seven goals and eight assists in 66 games.

He suited up for 24 games with the Laval Rocket last season after signing a professional tryout contract with Montreal’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Smith-Pelly, who spent the 2019-20 season with Kunlun Red Star in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, had not played this season.