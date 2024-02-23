Open this photo in gallery: Born in Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Que., on July 11, 1932, Talbot played 17 NHL seasons with five teams between 1954 and 1971.The Canadian Press

Jean-Guy Talbot, one of the 12 Montreal Canadiens players to win five consecutive Stanley Cups between 1956 and 1960, has died. He was 91 years old.

The Canadiens announced Talbot’s death Friday morning after multiple media outlets reported the news. A cause of death was not given.

Born in Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Que., on July 11, 1932, Talbot played 17 NHL seasons with five teams between 1954 and 1971.

Talbot also served as head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 1972 to 1974, and the New York Rangers in 1977-78. He held similar positions in the now-defunct World Hockey Association for 41 games in 1975-76.

During his playing career, Talbot produced 285 points, including 43 goals, and 1,014 penalty minutes in 1,066 games. He also played in 151 playoff games with the Canadiens and the Blues, collecting 30 points and 142 penalty minutes.

In 801 games with the Canadiens between 1954 and 1967, he recorded 36 goals and 245 points and had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup twice more in 1965 and 1966.

He had his best individual season in 1961-62 with five goals and 47 points in 70 games to earn him his only selection to the NHL’s first all-star team.

That same season, he finished third in Norris Trophy voting as best defenceman behind former teammate Doug Harvey, then with the Rangers, and Pierre Pilote of the Chicago Black Hawks.